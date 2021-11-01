Amalgamated Bank Acquires 22,103 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 445.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $310.25 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $173.04 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

