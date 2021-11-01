Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,454 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $75.40 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

