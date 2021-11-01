Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 95.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 403.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 15.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group raised Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,222 shares of company stock valued at $75,104,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.64. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

