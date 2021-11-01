Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,061 shares of company stock worth $33,649,257 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,480.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,489.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,413.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.