Amalgamated Bank Purchases 78,539 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

