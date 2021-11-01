Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.