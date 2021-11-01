AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $247,471.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.