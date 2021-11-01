Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 605,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $86.19.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

