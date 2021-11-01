Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.82 million.Ameresco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.390-$1.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of AMRC traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.85. 605,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

