Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $161.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $161.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

