Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.