Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 204.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DOCU opened at $278.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.59 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

