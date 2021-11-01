Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 3,509 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3,509.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $26.50.

