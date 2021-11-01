Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 11,410 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $416,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

