Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BLK stock opened at $943.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

