Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.13.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

