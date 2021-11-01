Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Up 9.3%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares were up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 95,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,925,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,266 shares of company stock worth $1,863,278 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

