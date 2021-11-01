Amundi Acquires Shares of 102,488 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,245,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,366,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $289.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.