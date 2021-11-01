Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

