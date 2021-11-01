Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.