Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

