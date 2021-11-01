Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $81.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,637. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BGSF has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

