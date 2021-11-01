Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.06.

BIIB opened at $266.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

