Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Cutera also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a PE ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cutera has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

