Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.41 Million

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $436.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.90 million and the highest is $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FCFS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FirstCash by 817.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

