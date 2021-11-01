Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.84 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

RYTM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,972. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

