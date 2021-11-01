Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TCMD stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

