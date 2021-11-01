Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $213.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.90 million to $216.72 million. TriMas posted sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $854.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.