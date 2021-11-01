Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce $805.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.93 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $805.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,635.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.