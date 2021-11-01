Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 49.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

