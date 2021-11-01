Analysts Expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 88,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,912. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

