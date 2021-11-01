Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.53 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

