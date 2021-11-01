Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $133.25

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.