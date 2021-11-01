Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $133.25

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

