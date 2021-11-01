Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $36.71

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.