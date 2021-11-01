Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target at $36.71

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

