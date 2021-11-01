Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $50.20

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Model N by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 247,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.