Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $291.33

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.33.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,700. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.36. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 103.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 36.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.