Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $137.42

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.10.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,977. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. PTC has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

