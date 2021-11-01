Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $72.50

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

