Analyzing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Plus Therapeutics and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87% ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 97.28 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.02 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.91 $86.87 million $6.13 38.19

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

