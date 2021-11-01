Analyzing Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MongoDB alerts:

This table compares MongoDB and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -41.24% -239.38% -15.73% Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MongoDB and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 11 0 2.79 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $468.57, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than MongoDB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Qumu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 58.43 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -148.09 Qumu $29.07 million 1.24 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -4.02

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.