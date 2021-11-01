Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 23.93% 19.74% 7.08% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 9.28 $88.42 million $3.16 59.22 Till Capital $160,000.00 94.70 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

