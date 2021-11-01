AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $902.55 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

