Ancient Art L.P. Purchases 1,744 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Ancient Art L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Caesarstone comprises 0.1% of Ancient Art L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 94,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.45. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

