Ancient Art L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Despegar.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned approximately 5.47% of Despegar.com worth $50,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

