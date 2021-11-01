ANON Reaches Market Cap of $32,567.04 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ANON has a market cap of $32,567.04 and approximately $9.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

