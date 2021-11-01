AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AON opened at $319.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Get AON alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.