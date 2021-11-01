Apollo Currency Price Down 21.7% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $69.99 million and $7.93 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00107638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.00441432 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

