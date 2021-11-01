Appaloosa LP Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appaloosa LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,097,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.62. 53,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,047. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $461.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.50. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

