AQR Capital Management LLC Has $41.92 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226,394 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $41,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ORI opened at $25.83 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

