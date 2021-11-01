AQR Capital Management LLC Has $43.90 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,109 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

ILMN stock opened at $415.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

