AQR Capital Management LLC Has $56.56 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $68,583,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $466.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $467.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.